Discussions held on Muslim community issues

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

Intellectuals, educationists, and social activists held discussions at Iqra Urdu School Katkat Gate on educational, economic and social problems of Muslim community.

The issues discussed included Muslim reservation, State and Central Government schemes, starting competitive examinations coaching institutes on the line of SARTHI and BARTI, removing hurdles in the scholarship process, seeking sufficient budges for minorities from State Government, and establishing educational institutes on land belonging to Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs. Members of Wakfs Board Dr Wajahat Mirza also guided the participants.

Educationist Mujtaba Farooqui chaired the programme, Salim Siddiqui, Yusuf Ansari, Abdul Mukhim Deshmukh, Hisham Osmani, Nayab Ansari, Ilhajuddin Farooqui and others were present.

Dr Badrul Islam, Mirza Salim, Maulana Iqbal Ansari, Ajmal Khan, Wajid Quadri and others also spoke. Salahuddin conducted the proceedings of the event.