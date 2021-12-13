Dist admin to take impose Rs 500 for avoiding 2nd Covid dose

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

The district administration will levy Rs 500 fine on citizens if they do not take a second dose of Covid vaccine.

District collector Sunil Chavan said that those people who are eligible for the second dose should take it on or before December 15.

He was speaking in a review meeting of the district-level Covid Task Force on Monday.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Gatne, additional commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation B B Nemane, deputy commissioner of police Ujwala Bankar and medical college Dr Paras Mandlecha, Dr Shelke, Dr Pradeep Kulkarni were present

A total of 14 lakh people in the city needs to administer a second dose. The number of citizens who have completed 84 days duration is around 2.50 lakh

The citizens will have to take the vaccine in two days.

The administration will use other alternatives to take action against such people.

He also instructed administrative machinery to get ready for the action.

RT-PCR test of students

There is a need for 100 per cent vaccination in the district to reduce the spread of Omicron.

Considering the threat of Omicron to youths, RT-PCR test of colleges students would be done every week for not taking any dose. The Covid test of those who have taken second those would be conducted after every 15 days.

The administration issued instructions to seal shops, where its owners and employees have not taken the vaccine.

“Those shop owners and their employees who taken both the doses will have to display board outside the business establishment,” the administration said.

The number of people who were not administered doses is high in rural areas. ZP CEO Nilesh Gatne instructed the health department to collect information about how many people had migrated from rural and how many persons have taken vaccines out of the district.