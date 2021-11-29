District admin to grants permission to reopen schools in rural areas; AMC to announce decision today

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

Hundreds of schools from first to fourth standards in rural areas and first to seventh in the city will be reopened in the district on December 1. The number of such primary schools in the district is 2,000. It may be noted there were rumours over the reimposition of Covid restrictions in the State due to fear of the new Omicron variant.

The schools will bloom with students after one and half years duration. The responsibility has increased even more on parents and teachers. There was confusion among students, parents and school heads over reopening the schools' given Omicron fear.

The Education Department and District Administration held several meetings over the situation. A review of the education department was taken on the secretary level.

The Education Department of the State Government granted permission at 4 pm today to reopen the schools from first to seventh standards in the city. The Department also issued guidelines. The Education Officer and district collector had a meeting on Monday evening.

District Collector Sunil Chavan gave permission for the schools to reopen in the district. The Education Department of Zilla Parishad will submit a detailed proposal about the schools with the district administration on November 30.

The Education Department asked the schools to restart classes for first to fourth standard schools on Wednesday and follow all Covid measures.

The educational loss of students in online education for the last one and a half years is huge.

Incharge Primary Education Officer Dr B B Chavan aid that in order to fill that gap, actual learning needs to begin. “Schools should strictly follow the guidelines without fear of Omicron. The district collector has granted permission to restart the schools. Schools that will get further details on Tuesday should gear up to reopen the classes on Wednesday,” he added.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Education Officer Ramnath Thore said that there are 950 schools in the city. “Permission to restart schools in the city has been sought from AMC administrator. The schools will be informed about the commencement of the classes once the decision is taken,” he added.