District crosses 1.49 L Covid patients figure; 11 new detected, 1 died

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

A total of 11 new Covid 19 patients were detected in the district on Wednesday. Of them, three are from within Aurangabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, while the remaining are from rural areas. One patient died while undergoing treatment. The district has crossed the mark of 1.49 lakh patients today.

--Patients found in AMC limits: Beed Bypass Road (two) and other (one)

--Patients in rural areas: Aurangabad (one), Gangapur (three), Vaijapur (four).

--Total number of patients in the district: 1,49,005

--Total deaths: 3,598

--Patients recovered till Wednesday: 1,45,287

--Patients undergoing treatment: 120

--Discharged patients (city-5 and rural-5)

--Deaths (01): A 65-year-old woman from Pimpri in Gangapur tehsil died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.