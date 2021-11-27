District wise exhibitions for the growth of industries

Announcement made at a meeting of Laghu Udyog Bharati

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The decision to hold district-wise exhibitions to empower micro, small and medium enterprises has been taken at a recent meeting of the Maharashtra state executive committee of Laghu Udyog Bharati, said state president Ravindra Vaidya in a press conference on Saturday.

Vaidya informed about the plans made to revive the industry through Laghu Udyog Bharati stating that a memorandum has been submitted to industries minister Subhash Desai and union minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane to give these industries financial assistance to come out of the loss. The work of various study groups set up for the progress of these industries was also reviewed in the meeting. These study groups include power supply, pollution control, plots, export-import, financial assistance and they are following up with the officials of the concerned departments of the government.

The heavy rains in the state have caused severe damage to industries, mainly in the Konkan region. A request has also been made to the ministers for resolving the claims of subsidy and immediate insurance for the revival of these industries at concessional rates. Soon exhibitions will be organized in all the districts of the state to boost industrial development, growth, financial discipline and literacy, acquisition of modern technology and employment generation.

This initiative will be open to entrepreneurs in collaboration with industrial associations. Marathwada president Ashok Rathi, secretary Uday Girdhari, district president Santosh Kulkarni, Milind Pohnerkar and others were present in this press conference.