Divisional commissioner orders to find loopholes in fragmentation act

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The state government has ordered enforcement of the Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holding Act. Accordingly the sale and purchase of properties without approved NA-layout has been stopped since July 12. However some are taking advantage of the loopholes in the law. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on Wednesday ordered the revenue department to frame a proposal to bring in industrial rules for the implementation of the act, as well as to register old properties.

The registry of all houses and plots except NA-44 has been closed for three months due to the circular issued by the state government. The properties without NA-44 do not get bank loans and there is also the possibility of the property being demolished for government projects in future. Still, non-NA properties were being sold by making an affidavit. Hence the state government ordered to strictly enforce the prevention of fragmentation and consolidation of holding acts. Thus as the land transactions in the district have stopped, some have started selling plots by purchasing an acre of land and selling it off by marking 8 to 10 plots on bond paper.

Credai met divisional commissioner

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) city branch president Nitin Bagadiya, secretary Anil Khanna and Vikas Chaudhary met divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and presented a memorandum of demands. The memorandum states that the illegal land transactions in the district have reduced due to the implementation of the fragmentation act. But some builders are spreading rumours among citizens and completing transactions on bond paper. Despite the act being in force for a long time, it came into effect on July 12, 2021. Still some people are selling illegal plots in green zones. These illegal plots do not get any benefit of government facilities, civic amenities and bank loans. These areas lack parking space, social health and are heavily encroached. Hence there is a need to force the prevention of fragmentation.