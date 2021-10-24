Diwali to be sweeter as dry fruits become pocket friendly

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

On the one hand, the crisis in Afghanistan and on the other hand, the low production in California, had increased the prices of dry fruits in August. However, with the supply resuming, the price of black raisins, figs, almonds and pistachios have returned to normal before Diwali. With the festival approaching in ten days, and supply of dry fruits increasing, has reduced the risk of skyrocketing prices of sweets.

The supply of dry fruits including black raisins, figs, almonds and pistachios was affected after the turmoil in Afghanistan in August. There was a shortage of dry fruits not only in India but all over the world. Wildfires in California had burnt almond trees, and reduced crop yields severely affecting the supply of almonds. As a result, the prices of these items had reached record levels. Additionally, sweets got costlier during Ganeshotsav and Navratri. There are signs that the price of sweets would remain high during the Diwali festival. Traders were worried that customers might turn away from buying dry fruits in the festive purchase. However, the prices have come down as the situation has normalised and supply has improved. The sweets shop owners are relieved as they will be able to reduce the prices of sweets.

Cheaper rates due to regular supply

The turmoil in Afghanistan has subsided and supplies have become regular, while new pre-Diwali almonds have arrived in abundance from California. Dry fruits have become affordable during festive season, said trader Nilesh Patel.

Price of dry fruits:

Pistachio : Rs 1100 to Rs 1500

Fig : Rs 900 to Rs 1100

Almonds : Rs 700 to Rs 1000

Black raisins : Rs 450 to Rs 500

Cashews : Rs 750 to 1200