Dog squad plays vital role in crime detection

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Dog squad in the city police department plays a vital role in the detection of severe crimes like murder, thefts and house burglaries. From January, the dog squad was called on 62 crime locations. Similarly, the squads have searched explosives in 57 places in the city. The passengers' baggage was searched 119 times, the sources said.

The cases of murder, rape, fights, thefts, burglaries, and drugs smuggling are on the rise in the city. The sniffing dogs, during the occurrence of the crime, gave information of the directions where the accused had gone after the crime. It is very beneficial in the further investigation for the police.

Presently, the dogs, including Sweety, Rocky and Tipu are in the dog squad. These dogs are trained for locating the directions where criminals fled after committing crimes. They have contributed in 62 cases of thefts, murder, burglaries and other crimes in the city since January.

In the drug smuggling cases, sniffer dog Mona has checked the luggage of the passenger on 119 occasions in the bus stand and railway station areas. During the visits of the VIPs and VVIPs in the city, the dog squad checked for explosives at various places, including the Subhedari guest house, district collectorate, divisional commissionerate and public meetings on 57 occasions. Hema and Lucy are explosive sniffing dogs in the squad, the officers informed.

The dogs in the squad are of German Shepherd, Belgium Shepherd, Labrador and Doberman breeds, said PSI B B Bansode. There are 12 handlers to look after these dogs. These dogs have taken training in the dog training schools at Rajasthan, Haryana, Panchkula and Pune for six to nine months.