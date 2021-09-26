Don’t let social health deteriorate

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Expressing the expectation that the society should be built on the legacy of great men, and those who are spoiling social health should be dealt with. The message was conveyed at the poets meeting that everyone should cultivate social harmony.

The meet was held on the second day of the 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan organized by Lok Samvad Foundation. More than 40 poets presented poems in this meet. Ram Prasad Vavhal presented the poem 'Samyak Sambuddha Jeevan Vhave Hi Abhilasha' and conveyed the message of cultivating social harmony. Swapnil Chaudhary presented the poem 'Chala Dangal Samjun Gheuya'. Vaijnath Kadam won the admiration of the audience by presenting a poem on the theme 'Everyone should remember the legacy of Jijau and Savitri'. Mohan Babhulgaonkar performed the ghazal 'Evdich Tu Mala Jamin Jaydad De'. Ragini Pawar also presented a ghazal and shayari 'Thech'. Avinash Kasande's ghazal 'Kadhi kali kunya kanthalati me farsa hoto' received a huge response from the audience. Laxman Khedkar presented a gazal. Dnyaneshwar Khillare performed the poem 'Vaida'. Jyoti Dharmadhikari's poem 'Janmakala Sosatana' was appreciated by all. Apart from this, Govardhan Mulak presented the poem 'Shetkari', Sarita Bhand's 'Bharat Matecha Akrant' and Prema Kulkarni presented the poem 'Daivagati'. Gunjan Patil's poem 'Ya mulinna sagla kalta' got a huge response from the young audience. The meet concluded with the presidential address of Narsingh Ingale.