Don’t malign image of MAHAJYOTI: Minister Wadettiwar

Aurangabad, Sept 27: Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that some people were trying to malign the image of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of MAHAJYOTI divisional office at Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Samajik Nyay Bhavan on Monday.

Vijay Wadettiwar said action would be taken against those who would indulge in it. He said that the received fund for the institute would be used for the development of students. The minister said that Marathwada is more backward than Vidarbha.

“Members of OBC, nomadic tribe, VJNT from the region are living in poverty. The office of MAHAJYOTI was launched here so that youths from the region need not visit Nagpur. Nagpur-based aviation company was paid Rs 2.50 crore under the pilot scheme. However, the opposition party members spread rumour that I have siphoned off Rs 2.50 crore,” he said.

He claimed that the percentage of Marathwada youths would increase in jobs because of the scheme. He hoped that information of MAHAJYOTI scheme should be displayed on the front side of Gram Panchayat.

Minister of State for Rural Development and Revenue Abdul Sattar said that Rural Development Department would make all efforts to take all schemes of the Training Institute to rural areas.

EGS Minister Sandeepan Bhumre, MAHAJYOTI director Babanrao Taiwade, Laxman Wadle and others also spoke.

Samata Parishad office-bearers felicitated Wadettiwar for started the divisional office of the scheme. Representatives of other parties were absent. MLA Sanjay Shirsath was present.

Earlier, its Managing director Pradeep Dange, in his introductory remarks, gave information about the different schemes. Mahesh Achitalwar conducted the proceedings while deputy commissioner of Social Justice Department Shaikh Jaleel proposed a vote of thanks.