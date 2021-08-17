DPR for Chikalthana railway pit-line

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The proposal for the pit-line at Chikalthana has been approved and a DPR is being prepared in this regard, said Upinder Singh, divisional railway manager, Nanded division, South Central Railway (SCR) here on Tuesday. Singh was in Aurangabad on the backdrop of the visit of the union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve.

Despite being an industrial, tourism and educational hub, the city lags behind due to limited railway network. There is a constant demand to start new trains from Aurangabad to various cities. However, railway officials say that it was difficult to start new trains due to the lack of a pit-line. There are 37 pit-lines in various divisions of the South Central Railway (SCR). But despite years of demand, the issue of the pit-line in Aurangabad was delayed stating lack of space. As a result, it was not possible to start new trains from Aurangabad and also the repair and maintenance was also becoming difficult. Speaking about the pit-line, Singh said that the pit-line has been sanctioned at Chikalthana and DPR is being prepared as the next step. Once the DPR is done, the process of sanctioning the required funds will take place and then the work will start thereafter.

4 to 7 hectares of land to be acquired

Singh said, the railway department will have to acquire around 4 to 7 hectares of land for the pit-line. An agency will be appointed by the railway for the work. The agency will carry out the necessary process with the state government for land acquisition.