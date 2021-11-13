Dr Ambedkar will be the centre of progressive thoughts: Pawar

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

The existing social system has grabbed the social and cultural treasure. The extremist forces are predominant and also have maximum representation in the parliament. On the other hand, the progressive thoughts are strongly confronting them. Moreover, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Ambekarite society and movement will always remain the centre of the progressive thoughts, opined the found member of Dalit Panther J V Pawar.

He was speaking during the release of the books ‘Ambedkari Tatvadyan: Vidroh, Manavta Va Samvidhan Mulyancha Samyak Anubandh’ and ‘Athvani aani Ashru’ penned by Bhimrao Sarvade in a function organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce. Litterateur Dr Pralhad Lulekar presided over while guests of honour were Dr Valmik Sarvade, Dr Uttam Ambhore and Sharad Hatole.

Jagatik Ambedkarwadi Sahitya Mahamandal vice president Dr Yashwant Khadse made an introductory speech.

Pawar further said, Sarvade has presented the thoughts in sequence. He can further elaborate the thoughts in his further work. Presently several thesis are written on the every sentence spoken and written by Dr Ambedkar. The country, though late, have understood his thoughts. In the coming 20 years, he will be the only icon of India, Pawar mentioned.

Dr Sarwade said, Dr Ambedkar had given preference to the foreign investment, but not on the cost of the poverty of the farmers and workers.

Dr Pradnya Salve conducted the proceedings of the function while Dr Amita Sarvade proposed a vote of thanks.