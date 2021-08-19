Dr Bharti Gore selected for ‘Stree Shakti Samman’ award

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Dr Bharti Balbhimrao Gore was selected for ‘Stree Shakti Samman’ award for her contribution to the field of literature. Mumbai-based Samajik Sanskritik Sanstha instituted the award to honour those who contribute to the field of movies, singing and literature.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will present the award to

Dr Bharti, is in a programme to be held at Raj Bhavan on August 20.

She is a professor in Hindi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and has 20 years experience in teaching, research and writing.