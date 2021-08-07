Dr Dilip Mhaisekar to deliver lecture today

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Loksamvad Foundation will organise a lecture on ‘Covid Mukticha Marg’ at 11 am, on August 8.

Advisor to Chief Minister and senior administrative officer Dr Dilip Mhaisekar will speak with the participation.

Dr Mhaisekar is the chairman State Environment Impact Assessment Committee and chief convenor Covid 19 Documentation.

When he was commissioner of Nanded Municipal Corporation, he bagged a national level award for solid waste management.

The live stream of the programme will be done through the Facebook page and Youtube channel. Foundation president and Management Council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Rajesh Karpe appealed to all people to attend the lecture.