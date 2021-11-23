Dr Dubey's Inst students do well in NEET 2021

Aurangabad, Nov 23: Dr Dubey’s Institute students showed outstanding performance in NEET 2021. Founder and director Dr R S Dubey congratulated all the successful students.

Aarya Dharmadhikari topped the Institute by securing 680/720 Marks i.e. 99.93 percentile securing AIR-946, General category rank-604. Six students of the Institute secured above 600 marks while two got above 650 marks. Vineet Chandak (658/720), Vidhisha Joshi (645/720), AIR-(4868), Saurabh Kathale (621/720), Abhishree Bhutada (610/720), Rank-(2169*), Kanchan Funde (606/720), Sonal Deshpande (596/720), Rank-(3023*), Shreya Bajaj (585/720), Momin Tahseem Khan (555/720), Pankaj Dhole (553/720), Vishal Dhebe (551/720), Geeta Inamdar (530/720) are among the students who did well.

Students who secured above 99 %tile in Chemistry are

Aarya Dharmadhikari (165/180), Kanchan Funde (160/180), Momin Tahseem Khan (158/180), Abhishree Bhutada (155/180), Sonal Deshpande (150/180), Shreya Bajaj (149/180), Saurabh Kathale (145/180) and Vidhisha Joshi (144/180). All of them did their preparation under

guidance of Dr Dubey.