Dr Gulam Rabbani felicitated

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Dr Gulam Rabbani, the former director of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Centre for Higher Learning and Advanced Research was felicitated in a programme organised at Maulana Azad Research Centre recently by the Research Group and Team Innovation for his contribution in the field of Physics and Electronics.

MLC Satish Chavan was the chief guest for the function while Dr A G Khan (former director, Board of College and University Development, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University) presided over the function.

President, Rehber Educational, Cultural and Welfare Society Dr Shamama Parveen, Principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Prof Ramdas Gaikwad (founder chairman, Gaikwad Educational Group) and Dr A R Khan (mentor, Team Innovation) were the guests of honour. Dr Shaikh Hafeez, Dr Sk Mohammed Azhar and others were present.