Dr Mandlecha gets all power of health dept

Aurangabad, July 27:

All files of the health department of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will go to the Administrator’s office through health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Dr Neeta Padalkar worked very well during Covid situation as incharge health officer. The State Government transferred Dr Mandlecha to AMC as a health officer recently.

Administrator Astik Kumar Pandey divided the function of the Health Department and created internal two posts as health officer-I and II. However, he faced several problems after dividing the function.

He took a review of the department to bring transparency in its function. Some files were being submitted to the additional commissioner through Dr Padalkar.

Now, all files will be sent to the administrator through Dr Mandlecha.

According to sources, Dr Padalkar will work as usual with her powers.

The administrator issued orders to withdraw the charge of store section of health Department Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar. He had received a complaint a few days ago that Dr Rathodkar was not cooperating Dr Mandlecha at all.