Dr Pravin Sarpate appointed MPCC State Coordinator of social media

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 21, 2021 10:00 PM2021-11-21T22:00:02+5:302021-11-21T22:00:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Nov 21: Dr Pravin Sarpate was appointed social media State coordinator of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) recently. ...

Dr Pravin Sarpate appointed MPCC State Coordinator of social media | Dr Pravin Sarpate appointed MPCC State Coordinator of social media

Dr Pravin Sarpate appointed MPCC State Coordinator of social media

Next

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

Dr Pravin Sarpate was appointed social media State coordinator of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) recently. All Indian Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal announced the appointment of Dr Sarpate on the Social Media Department of the party. Friends and relatives congratulated him on his appointment.

Open in app
Tags :Congress CommitteeMaharashtra Pradesh Congress CommitteeMaharashtra congress pradesh committeeMpccK C VenugopalSocial Media Department