Dr Pravin Sarpate appointed MPCC State Coordinator of social media
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 21, 2021 10:00 PM2021-11-21T22:00:02+5:302021-11-21T22:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 21: Dr Pravin Sarpate was appointed social media State coordinator of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) recently. ...
Dr Pravin Sarpate was appointed social media State coordinator of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) recently. All Indian Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal announced the appointment of Dr Sarpate on the Social Media Department of the party. Friends and relatives congratulated him on his appointment.