Dr Rafiq Zakaria College students shine in HSC result;

Aurangabad, August 4:

Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women students scored outstanding marks in Science and Arts streams.

A total of 446 girls students appeared, while 56 of them secured 90 pc and above while 310 obtained 80 pc and above marks.

Chairman Emeritus Dr Fareed Zakaria of the Maulana Azad Education Society, President Farhat Jamal, Vice President (MP) Supriyaji Sule, Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Vice Principal Farhat Sultana and the teaching staff of the junior college congratulated the successful students and wish them a high success for their future endeavour.