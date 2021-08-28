Dr Rajkumar, Shivraj nominated as Senators

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Dr Rajkumar Haribhau Mhaske and Shivraj Kalyanrao Lakhe were nominated as members on the Senate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday through standing committee.

It may be noted that Senate has two types of members. The first is through the election and another is nomination through categories like college management, teachers, non-teaching and principals.’

The posts of elected members were already filed while two posts of the nominated group were vacant.

Dr Rajkumar, who is a principal of Jalna Social Work, Jalna, was nominated from the standing committee from the principals' category while Shivraj Kalyanrao Lakhe, superintendent from College of Arts run by Matsyodari Shikshan Sanstha at Ghansungi, Jalna, is from non-teaching college staff.

Registrar and election returning officer Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi issued the nomination’s letter today.