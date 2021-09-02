Dr Yeole finds place in top 20 ‘Eminent VCs list’

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole was found a place in the list of top 20 Eminent Vice Chancellors for the year 2020.

He is the only VC from the State to find a place in the list that was declared by ‘uLektz Wall of Fame.’

uLektz organisation received over 1000 nominations from across the country.

The finalists were selected based on the recommendations from the internal team and an eminent independent Jury Panel. Only 20 were shortlisted and VC Dr Yeole is among them.

The organisation took notice of Bamu VC, who obtained patents, established two Covid testing laboratories, online examinations, and other projects during the last two years.

Commenting on this, VC Dr Yeole said that he had received strong support from university staff members during the last two years.

“I could do many things of development because positive stand of teachers, employees, students and members of authorities and boards. Recognition has taken by uLektz Wall of Fame’ is an honour of all my colleagues,” he added.