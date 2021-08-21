Drivers ignore traffic signs, continue to violate speed limits

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Despite speed limit signs put up on roads for the motorists, many drivers continue to violate the speed limit. Hence vehicles not complying with the speed limit are penalised by the traffic police through speed guns.

According to police, there is a speed limit of 30 km/h on Beed Bypass and 40 km/h on Jalna road. Every year, many motorists are killed in fatal accidents due to over speeding. To prevent these accidents, the government decided to control the speed limit of vehicles. Accordingly, in the year 2017, the additional director general of police (Traffic) issued a circular. In addition, each city has been provided with two speed gun machines. The speed limit for four wheeler up to 9 seats capacity is 70 km/h on Jalgaon road, VIP road, Jalna road and Solapur-Dhule Highway and for vehicles 9 or more seats is 60 km/h. A speed limit of 60 km/h has been fixed for freight vehicles. The speed limit for motorcycles and mopeds is 60 kmph, while a limit of 50 km/h is set for three wheeler rickshaw and loading rickshaw.

Action on only two roads

One of the two speed guns owned by the Aurangabad police department is monitoring the Waluj road and the other is monitoring the Beed Bypass road. However, the motorists are unchecked on other roads. ACP Suresh Wankhede (Traffic) said that punitive action is taken against over speeding motorists on different roads.

Reducing speed, reduces accidents

Last year, the then commissioner of police Chiranjeev Prasad had issued a special notification to limit the speed limit for vehicles on the Beed Bypass to 30 km/h to prevent a series of accidents on the road. These speed limits have reduced the accidents on Bypass.