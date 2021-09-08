Dummy candidate held in police recruitment exam

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

A dummy candidate was held during the police driver recruitment examination at the MIT College Centre and another candidate while copying at one of the centre at Chikalthana on Wednesday. Cases have been registered at the Satara and Cidco MIDC police stations respectively.

The police driver written examination was held at various centres in the city on Wednesday between 10 am and 11.30 am. In all, 3360 candidates enrolled for the examination while 1,491 appeared.

PSI S Shirsat, Anita Fasate, K H Khillare, Suresh Chavan, Mangesh Jadhav, Gopal Dethe and Suchitra Dev were appointed at the MIT College centre. Each candidate was allowed in the centre only after checking the hall tickets and aadhar cards. A minor girl came to the centre and 9.45 am and told her name as Puja Divekar, but the photo on the hall ticket was different. During inquiry, she confessed that she was giving the exam for Puja Ramdas Divekar (Swami Vivekanandnagar, N-12, Hudco), for which Ranjeet Rajput (Bahure) (Shekta, Aurangabad) was helping her and she was to be paid for it, she confessed.

In another incident, Rahul Madan Rathod (23, Parundi Tanda, Paithan) entered the New High School at Chikalthana centre with mobile, master card blue connector device and bluetooth makhi ear phone. Cidco MIDC police station PI V M Pote, PSI Amarnath Nagare, S B Mante, Dinkar Songire and others held him with the electronic devices.