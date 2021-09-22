Dummy candidate scam accused remanded in PC

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The fourth accused in the scam of providing dummy candidates during the competitive examination, Sachin Gokul Gomladu (Rajput) has been remanded in the police custody till September 24 by the judicial magistrate (first class) A J Patil on Tuesday.

The constable of the Satara police station Bhairavi Vasudeo Bagul had lodged a complaint at the Satara police station in this regard. Accordingly, dummy candidates were provided during the examination of the recruitment of drivers in the city police force. Earlier, Akash Bhaulal Rathod (22, Beganaik Tanda, Adgaon, Aurangabad), Puja Ramdas Divekar (24, TV Centre, N-11, F-157) were arrested and were remanded in the police custody.

The fourth accused in the scam Komladu (Rajput) (22, Kahol, Golatgaon, Aurangabad) was arrested at Beed By-pass area on Tuesday night. He was produced before the court and was remanded in the police custody till Friday.