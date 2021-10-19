E-vehicle manufacturing companies must invest in Auric

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Many industries have flourished in Aurangabad district due to availability of complementary infrastructure to the industries. There is a huge demand for electric vehicles in the market, hence companies manufacturing e-vehicles must invest in Auric city, said district collector Sunil Chavan.

He was speaking at a seminar organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in the city on Tuesday. Entrepreneurs including Welberg Wang, secretary of the electric vehicle manufacturing company Chi, TAITRA members Harjitsingh Gulati. Office bearers of the business development cluster Raman Ajgaonkar, Ravindra Kondekar, Shridhar Velangi, Shrikant Joshi and other entrepreneurs were present.

Chavan further said there is a conducive environment for the growth of industry in Aurangabad district. Many countries in the world have preferred Aurangabad and invested in Auric city. Formosa, a Taiwanese commercial e-vehicle manufacturer, and Ahamani, a two-wheeler manufacturer, should take the lead in investing in Auric city. The trained manpower and other facilities required to start this industry will be provided.

As Aurangabad city is connected to major cities by air, rail and road, the industry will get better connectivity. He also said that as there is a huge demand for automobile industries in the district, there is an opportunity for both the companies to invest and grow, said Chavan.