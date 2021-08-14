Each drop of blood is for Nation

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Independence, the contribution and the sacrifices made by the Indian Army cannot be forgotten. The Army personnel are always are always at the fore front of all nation building activities. Be it the time of aggression on the border of during the peace times, the military personnel are always prepared to serve the country.

In the recent Corona crisis, the entire country faced the shortage of blood due to the extensive utilization of the blood for the treatment of the serious Covid patients. Several helping hands came forward and donated blood during the crisis and still the pious task is continued throughout the country and the Army is not an exception. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the Sure Swift Striker Gunners of Aurangabad Military Station under the aegis of Agnibaz Division, in collaboration with civil administration, Dr Hedgewar Hospital and MGM organised a blood donation camp at the Military Station on Friday to mark the occasion. In all, 114 donated blood during the camp. The officers and the Jawan along with the family members enthusiastically participated in the event.

Similarly, a poster exhibition was also organised for the children of the Army personnel. Around 60 posters were made on the subject ‘A Soldier’s Blood Always Count (Har Katra Khoon Ka, Watan Ke Liye) and the Nectar of Freedom (Azadi Ka Amrut).

The organisers expressed that the camp was organised as a mark of respect to the valour and sacrifice made by the Armed Forces since Independence. This valuable contribution will assist the state medical authorities in meeting the demand for blood, the supply of which has declined due to the Corona pandemic, and empower them in providing effective medical treatment to emergency cases.

The director of the Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank, Dr Manjusha Kulkarni said, we salute the noble gesture of the Army personnel and Ex-servicemen along with their family members, who enthusiastically and voluntarily donated blood in the camp. In all, 114 persons donated blood. The Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank and MGM Blood Bank collected the blood, Dr Kulkarni informed.