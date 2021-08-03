Eagle sustains grave injury due to Manja; Vets cut's one wing

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

In a bizarre incident, an Eagle sustained a grave injury as its one wing was severed because of Manja or glass-coated string used to fly kites, in the Palshi forest range, today. The veterinarians treating the bird, however, had to cut its right wing during the surgery performed to remove the remains of Manja.

It so happened that one youth Vikas Khandalkar informed about the Eagle to forest personnel Prakash Suryawanshi on Sunday evening. The injured bird was admitted to the Veterinary Polyclinic at Khadkeshwar on Monday morning. During the examination, the vets observed that the bird had sustained a grave injury in one wing and was unable to fly. According to them, the bird would have been injured some five days ago. They immediately performed surgery and cut off the right wing to remove the string. The health condition is improving, it is learnt.

The bird got a new lease of life due to timely action taken by the forest's Rapid Action Force headed by Sachin Shinde and his team comprising H K Ghusinge, Prakash Suryawanshi, Aadi Gude, Sagar Kasab, Shrikant Wahule, Vishwas Salve and Govind Inamdar. The team confirmed the Eagle is recovering the health.