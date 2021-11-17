Edn Dept clerk caught accepting of Rs 5 K bribe

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a senior clerk from the Primary Education Department of Zilla Parishad on Wednesday while accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe from a complainant. This created a sensation in the education department.

According to details, senior assistant Sampat Narayan Gite (Pahade Park, A-Flat 10, Prithvirajnagar, Gadiya Vihar) demanded Rs 5,000 from a complainant for RTE certification.

On receiving a complaint, the ACB laid a trap on the Education Department office (Chelipura school building) and caught Gite red-handed while accepting bribe money.

According to sources, those employees who are in favour of politicians get the opportunity to work in the section where Gite was transferred recently. The team comprising ACB inspector Hanumant Ware, Balasaheb Rathod, Sunil Patil and Vilas Chavan carried out the action.