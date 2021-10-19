Eight new covid patients found

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Eight new Covid-19 patients were found positive in the district on Tuesday.

Patients found in municipal limits: (03)

Pisadevi 1, others 2

Patients found in rural area: (05)

Aurangabad 2, Vaijapur 3

Total deaths: 3597

Patients recovered in the district till Tuesday: 1,45,277

Patients under treatment : 120

Discharged on Tuesday: 22 (City 6, rural 16)

Deaths: (01) a 65-year-old woman from Mantha in Jalna district died while undergoing treatment.