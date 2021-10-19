Eight new covid patients found
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2021 10:35 PM2021-10-19T22:35:01+5:302021-10-19T22:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 19:
Eight new Covid-19 patients were found positive in the district on Tuesday.
Patients found in municipal limits: (03)
Pisadevi 1, others 2
Patients found in rural area: (05)
Aurangabad 2, Vaijapur 3
Total deaths: 3597
Patients recovered in the district till Tuesday: 1,45,277
Patients under treatment : 120
Discharged on Tuesday: 22 (City 6, rural 16)
Deaths: (01) a 65-year-old woman from Mantha in Jalna district died while undergoing treatment.