Eight new covid patients found

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2021 10:35 PM2021-10-19T22:35:01+5:302021-10-19T22:35:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 19: Eight new Covid-19 patients were found positive in the district on Tuesday. Patients found in municipal ...

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Eight new Covid-19 patients were found positive in the district on Tuesday.

Patients found in municipal limits: (03)

Pisadevi 1, others 2

Patients found in rural area: (05)

Aurangabad 2, Vaijapur 3

Total deaths: 3597

Patients recovered in the district till Tuesday: 1,45,277

Patients under treatment : 120

Discharged on Tuesday: 22 (City 6, rural 16)

Deaths: (01) a 65-year-old woman from Mantha in Jalna district died while undergoing treatment.

