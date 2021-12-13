Electronic vehicles, alternative for non-renewable energy vehicles

Manish Gajbhiye

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

Owing to the increased threat of pollution across the world, several countries are now seeking alternative sources for non-renewable energy sources. The emission of the carbon-di-oxide by fuel vehicles is the main threat to the environment and hence the option of electronic vehicles is accepted far and wide as the perfect alternative for fuel vehicles.

Dr Arvind Chel, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, MGM, University, said, the pollutants emitted by gasoline-powered vehicles are dangerous to human health and the environment. New solutions for energy use and public transport service are being sought all over the world. As a result, electronic vehicles (EV) are widely being used. India has also adopted the policy of promoting EV. All the government vehicles will likely be EV by 2030, Dr Chel said.

Presently, 2, 3, 4 - wheeler EVs and public transport buses are available in India. However, some countries are also using heavy load trucks. Electric wires are erected on the roads and the trucks are connected with these wires like the local trains.

Out of the total cost of a two-wheeler EV, the cost of the battery is around 30 to 40 percent. Hence, the EV companies are doing researches to bring the cost of the batteries down, so that it will be more affordable for the people. Moreover, a special policy regarding the disposal of the EV batteries is also being formalized, the companies will have to replace the used batteries with the new ones for the customers. The disposal of the batteries will be the responsibility of the companies.

People are getting more aware of the use of the EV to reduce pollution. In the city, vegetable vendors are seen using three-wheeler electric-rickshaw. People are opting for electric bikes and cars. However, there is still a need for increasing charging stations at various places like the petrol pumps, so that it will be convenient for the people to travel longer distances, Dr Chel said.

Types of Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Comparison of electric vehicles in India

Types of EV Run/unit energy (km/kWh)Travel cost (Rs/km)Energy densitykWh/kg of vehicles

EV-1 11.5 0.9 0.025

EV-2 08.0 0.8 0.016

EV-3 7.9 1.15 0.017

EV-4 7.9 1.00 0.028

EV-5 9.9 0.80 0.019

EV-6 10.3 0.77 0.021