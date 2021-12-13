Energy Conservation Week between December 14 to 20

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) (Mahaurja) has organised various programmes during the ‘Energy Conservation Week’ organised across the state between December 14 to 20 to mark the National Energy Conservation Day on December 14.

The programmes will include a inauguration of a ‘Chitrarath’ by energy minister Nitin Raut at Mumbai on Tuesday. The Chitrarath will visit various government and semi-government offices, where a film will be shown. The Chitrarath will create awareness of conservation and saving of energy through the posters on it among the people.

In the week-long programmes, state-level Energy Conservation Awards will be distributed to the persons for exceptional work in the field of energy. Urja Clubs have been established in 400 schools, through which, painting, debate and essay competitions will be organised. Webinars will be organised across the state to create awareness about energy conservation. An exhibition of the energy conservation equipment has been organised at the Mahaurja head quarters to train the students of engineering and industrial institutes.