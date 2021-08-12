Engg students to get 1 more opportunity of 'carry on'

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to give one more opportunity of ‘carry on’ to failed engineering students for the academic year 2020-21, taking into Covid situation.

It may be noted that some engineering colleges from within the jurisdiction of Bamu joined Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Lonere, from the academic year 2017-18. The hundreds of failed students BE and B Tech (first to fourth) of the colleges were given ‘carry on’ following requests from the institutes and students. Those who could not pass within a given time were facing a technical problem in Covid situation.

The students and colleges requested Bamu to give further carry on considering the pandemic situation. A meeting of statutory officers was held on Wednesday in the university to discuss the matter. The officers recommended granting permissions of examinations in the students’ interest.

The students who were given carry-on earlier and their institutes joined BATU will be eligible to avail of the opportunity for the academic year 202-21. All the eligible students were asked to submit the examinations form within given deadline as per the norms.