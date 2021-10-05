Engineer caught while accepting Rs 2 K bribe

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an engineer of Mahaveetran Company while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a farmer at Sillegaon in the afternoon of October 5. The engineering was working on a contract basis.

According to details, a multi-services agency supplies technical manpower to the electricity company. Balu Laxman Dhotre (32,) was working under Lasur Station.

A transformer on a farm was broke down. The farmer wanted to get repaired the bushing rod of the transformer.

When the farmer met the engineer, he demanded Rs 2,000 from the former.

The farmer lodged a complaint with ACB. A team comprising Police inspector Shubhangi Suryavanshi, havaldar G S Bhatane, Vilas Chavan, K K Ghusinge and driver Shinde verified the complaint. Balu Dhotre asked the farmer to bring money to Sillegaon.

The ACB personnel who were in plain clothe caught Balu red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000. The process of registering a case against the engineer was underway at Sillegaon Police Station.