Environmental awareness prog held in MCE

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

Marathwada College of Education (MCE) organised an environmental awareness programme ‘Go Green Club’ for B Ed second-year students on Saturday under the banner of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

Dr Mirza Mahfooz Baig delivered a lecture on ‘Avoid the use of Single-use Plastic. He provided analytical guidance to the students on controlling environmental pollution. Incharge Principal Dr Naveed Us Saher presided over the programme.

The students cleaned the premises in front of both the buildings of the college under the cleanliness campaign and presented posters on environmental conservation, ways to prevent water pollution and soil pollution, solid waste management, sustainability and technology, reducing carbon emissions, climate change were done on this occasion.

Tree planting was also done on the college premises. Coordinator of ‘Go Green Club’ Dr Khan Zeenat Muzaffar, all the teaching and non-teaching staff members of MCE worked hard to make the event successful.