Exemption from punishment if the order is fulfilled

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Gautam Pakhare and Nagesh Pakhare, who did not comply with the order despite repeated opportunities, were sentenced to one year and three months imprisonment each by Aurangabad Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum president Smita Kulkarni and members Sandhya Barlinge and Kiran R Thole. However, the forum said in the order that accused would be released if they complied with the order within the time limit of imprisonment.

Manish Rajput from Tisgaon had lodged a complaint against Gautam and Nagesh in the district consumer forum. At the end of the hearing, Both were ordered to pay Rs 1. 20 lakh and Rs 50,000 with 12 per cent interest and Rs 10,000 for the expenses of the complaint to complainant Rajput. This order was to be fulfilled within a month. But the accused did not comply with the order. Therefore, the Rajput had filed an application for criminal action against both the accused on August 10, 2018. The accused was not present in front of the forum despite being given the opportunity. A bailable and non-bailable warrant was also issued. The accused then did not compromise even after proposing a compromise. Instead, the accused threatened to kill the complainant by assaulting him asking him to withdraw the case. A case was registered against the accused at the concerned police station. The accused were produced before the court on September 1, 2021. Despite repeated pleas by the forum, it became clear that the accused were not complying with the order on purpose. After the hearing, the forum gave the above orders.