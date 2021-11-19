Extensive processing food reduces nutrients in grains and vegetables: Chaudhary

Mukesh Kumar Soni

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

“On one hand, junk food has become an integral part of the daily diet and the wrong processing of grains and vegetables is reducing the nutrients on the other. The health issues are on a rise. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken several steps to bring the situation under control, under which crucial changes are being brought in the food sector. The western regional director Priti Chaudhary is taking strenuous efforts to keep a vigil in the western region in Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Gujrat and Maharashtra so that nutritious food is reached to the common lot.

During the starting of the ‘Eat Right’ movement from Aurangabad city, Chaudhary elaborated several aspects of FSSAI and its initiatives.

Q: FSSAI works in which fields and standards?

A: Domestic food industry having a turnover of over Rs 12 crores, 100 per cent food products imported in the country, Air Port, Five Star Hotels to even small food vendors on the street comes under the vigil of FSSAI. This organisation comes under union government and operates according the global standards drafted by the International Codex Alimentarius. FSSAI is working to make standards for the Indian Food Products, which should contain taste and nutrition.

Q: Why there is so much worries nowadays about the food safety?

A: The living style of the people has changed and the traditional system of the use of food has also changed. The polished pulses, rice and vegetables are losing the quality and nutritious contents. The nutrition is lost during the continuous food processing. Hence, the worries have increased due to the packed food.

Q: What is the situation of food import - export in the western region?

A: Around 70 per cent of the food imports and around 60 per cent food production in the country is in western region. Each food product coming in the country from abroad is thoroughly checked at the ports and only then it is allowed to enter in the country. Fruits, processed food and nutraceutical powder and others are imported in large number.

Q: What are the major discrepancies in the Indian Hotel Industry?

A: There is a need for massive measures to be taken right from the big hotels to the street food hawkers. Many-a-times, the oil used for cooking food is harmful. Oil after heating for three times loses its contents. Work is being done on this aspect. Similarly, attention is also being given to the packed food, expiry date, maintenance of the left over food and its time of preservation etc. If not taken care, the food loses nutrition and invites diseases.

Q: What is ‘Food Safety Management System’?

A: The ‘Food and Safety Management’ system drafted by FSSAI ensures control in the food industry. Licenses are provided. Under this system, it is seen that food business operators (FBO) follow the guidelines of cleanliness, manufacturing, packing and serving processes.

Q: What are your work initiatives as a regional director?

A: Presently, FSSAI, through the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ initiative, is trying to reach from big hotels to the street food vendors in the selected 75 countries. Apart, training regarding preparation and serving food is being provided. In the coming few months, we are committed to spread the message to every food product seller in the country that the food they are serving should be nutritious and clean or they will have to face stern action. I am confident that these measures will be effective in making a healthy society.

