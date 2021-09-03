Family members of martyrs honoured

Aurangabad, Sept 1: The Yuva Saamana Group organised a programme ‘Ek Sham Shahidon Ke Naam’ at Maulana Azad Research Centre, recently. Families of the Indian Army martyrs from city were honoured with My Sainik trophy. Col (retd) Dr Ajay Dalvi, Lt Col (retd) Dr Satish Dhage, Major (retd) Firasat Ali and others were present. The names of the martyrs are Ashok Mhaske, Imran Khan and Rameshwar Gangurde.

MLC Vikram Kale, Kadir Maulana also felicitated Dr Jabi Patel, Dr Mirza Azim Baig who worked during Covid-19.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and police inspector Venkatesh Kendre were present. Mirza Mushtak Baig, Nouman Khan, Altaf Patel, engineer Syed Babar, Parvez Khan and others worked for the success.