Fancy dress, dance competition concludes with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The Fancy dress and dance competition organised by Lokmat Campus Club, Creative Group and Prozone Mall at Prozone Mall to mark Children’s Day received overwhelming response on November 14. Children attired in different dresses were the centre of attraction while the dancers in various categories stole the show. The winners were given prizes and mementoes.

Fancy dress competition was held for the children between 3 years and 16 years in three different age groups. The first group included the children between 3 to 7 years, second between 8 to 11 years and third between 12 to 16.

The winners in 3 to 7 years group were first - Nihira Deshpande, second Ansh Shah, third Atharva Shinde. In second group between 8 to 11, first - Vidhvans, second - Ishan Toshniwal and third Ryan Chandge.

The winners of the sold dance group, first - Trisha Kshirsagar, second Prachi, third - Rupal Joshi and consolation - Adhvidha, Tanisha.

In Duet category, first - Sayali Daule and Laxmi, second - Rindha and group third Pranav and Rishikesh.

Each participant was given participation certificate.

Earlier, the selection round was organised at Tapadiya Natya Mandir on Saturday. The contestants selected in the selection rounds participated in the final round at Prozone Mall on Sunday.

Rajesh Chanchlani, Rahul Burfe, Sarika Malpani were the judges of the competition. Celebrity guest child dancer Arya Patil and director of Creative Group Ravi Jaiswal and others were present.