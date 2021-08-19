Fares hiked by travel operators amidst festive season

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The state government has eased restrictions at the onset of the festive season. Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi Pournima) will be celebrated on August 22. Taking advantage of the increased number of people travelling to various cities from Aurangabad, the private bus operators have increased the fares. A ticket to Mumbai now costs Rs 800.

Due to the corona pandemic, only 50 of the city's 150 private buses were operating. Currently, one or two buses are being operated due to the high number of passengers on holidays. The bus operators have to spend significant amounts on maintenance and fuel. Although the government has lifted the restrictions, the possibility of third wave still prevails. Therefore, the government has been repeatedly instructing passengers to be more careful while travelling during the journey. Meanwhile, the travel operators had not increased the fares to retain the passengers. Buses to Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai still have sparse numbers of passengers. But due to festive season, the number of passengers will increase in the next few days. Hence the private bus operators have increased the fares.

Rising fuel prices have affected the business

The rising diesel prices have hit the private bus operators. Prices cannot be increased much as there is fear that passengers might opt for government buses or trains. Most travel offices are still closed. The offices might open next month in case there is no third wave. We are considering increasing fares during the festive season. The travel operators are following all covid protocols, said Rajan Houzwala, president of bus owners and travel agents welfare association.