Farmers should opt for sustainable crops production: Pasha Patel

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

“The irrigation percentage is very less in Marathwada. So, farmers should not remain dependent on cash crops. As a sustainable alternative, they should think about bamboo cultivation,” said Pasha Patel, former chairman of State Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

He was interacting with research students on the rural development of Marathwada at the guest house of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday.

He guided on how bamboo cultivation, products made from it and its demand in the international market. Patel said measures are being taken worldwide about expected problems in the next 30 years due to global warming.

He also stressed the need for creating awareness about bamboo cultivation which is the best alternative for rural development.

Bamu Management council member Dr Rajesh Karpe, Senator Dr Ram Chavan, Non-teaching Employees union Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr Govind Hume and others were present.