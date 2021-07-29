Farmhouse plots now available for sale at 'Khinvasara Village' Sulibhanjan

Aurangabad, July 29:

Farmhouse plots, farmhouses at 'Khivansara Village' Sulibhanjan were made available for sale through a tree plantation drive on Sunday. Spread over 111 acres of area, it is surrounded by lush green nature, mountain ranges, various historical and tourist sites and sacred temples. Project chief Ravindra Khinvasara informed about the concept of 'Khinvasara Village'.

In today's stressful time, one should be free from physical rush, mental stress for some time. Hence the concept of second home/weekend home is being adopted by citizens. The entire 111 acres area is protected by a compound wall and only two gates. Internal paved roads, streetlights, water pipeline network, Ganpati temple, Shiv temple, Laxmi temple, Vitthal Rukhmini temple, Lixsanmata temple, Meditation hall, play zone for all ages, oxygen hub and NA-44 RERA registered farm plots 'Khinvasara Village' start from a budget of Rs 8 lakh and 2,750 sq ft onwards, you will be able to buy ready farmhouse from Rs 25 lakh onwards. Finance from reputed banks is also available. Many dignitaries booked their second home on the first day. Bhumi Pujan of temples will start from Ganesh Chaturthi. Tree plantation drive was held by Champalal Khinvasara, Shantabai Khinvasara, Ravindra Khinvasara, Rekha Khinvasara, Dr Subhash Bhoir, Dr Dongre, Dr Anand Soni, Dr Sushil Bharuka, Rinkesh Sancheti, Raghvendra Bagdiya, Sanjay Abbad and Rajesh Bharuka. Kiran Joshi, Vikas Kotecha, Roshan Modi, Harish Sisodiya, Anand Verma and others were present.