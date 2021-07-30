Farmhouses built without permission on administration's radar

Aurangabad, July 30:

It is suspected that there are more than 10,000 farmhouses in all nine tehsils of the district and the district administration has ordered a survey of such farmhouses. The administration suspects that the farmhouses are being used for commercial purposes. The administration has launched a campaign to check the construction and purpose of the farmhouse after MIM conducted a Qawwali programme at a farmhouse last month violating the rules laid down for corona.

It will be clear whether these farmhouses have obtained NA permits issued by forest department or the revenue department, whether the Gram Panchayat has issued permission for construction of farmhouses, and whether they are constructed on farmland. The officials will also take information on how long the houses are being used and would be regularised as per the revenue act. Additional district collector Anant Gavhane said, in recent times, no permission has been sought for the construction of a farmhouse at the Gram Panchayat level. The definition of a farmhouse is different, but some people seem to have started using it for tourism, parties and commercial purposes. They will be regularised by imposing fines. If the NA has not been done and if the construction has not been done keeping in view the regional development plan, then there will be a hefty penalty, said Gavhane.

Mountainous areas are eco-sensitive

The district has a large number of eco-sensitive mountainous areas. Two days ago, a leopard was spotted in the Ellora area. That mountainous part is eco-sensitive. The administration is checking whether there are farm houses in such places. Preliminary information has come to light that there are farmhouses in Ellora, Khandi-Pimpalgaon, Khultabad, Daulatabad, Sarola, Phulambri, Kannad, Paithan, Jayakwadi area, Mhaismal, Soygaon, Deolai, Satara, Kachner and Pal-Phata. The survey will be completed in two months, said Gavhane.