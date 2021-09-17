Fate of 4000 candidates to be decided on Monday

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had in March conducted a pre-examination for the post of assistant motor vehicle inspector in the regional transport department. The results came a year and a half later. About 4,000 candidates in the state who are eligible for the main examination to be held on October 30, 2021, might not be able to give the exam due to the rule that a permanent driving license is required.

The petition will be heard on September 20 in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. All eyes are on whether the petitioners are eligible to submit the main examination form on the result of the petition. Shilpa Chate and other petitioners have filed the petition through adv Abhijeet Darandale demanding the clause of permanent license should be revoked or relaxed. The two-year exemption for heavy vehicles should also be given to the other two license holders. The petitioners have requested to let them sit for the main examination after accepting the online applications.