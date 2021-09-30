FD license number mandatory for food vendors

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Sellers of sweets, edible oils and other food items are required to obtain a license from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From October 1, traders will have to hand over bills with the license number issued by the FDA. The joint commissioner (Food) US Vanjari has warned of action against unlicensed food vendors.

The FDA held a meeting of food vendors in the city on Wednesday. These included confectioners, vendors, edible oil producers, other food vendors and hotel owners. Vanjari informed that it is mandatory to put the license number issued by the FDA on the food sales receipts. If there is no license number on the bill, action will be taken. A special license registration drive will be conducted from October 1 to 7 for food vendors who have not obtained a license. All manufacturers and vendors should get the licenses. Assistant commissioner (Food) AA Maitre, food safety officer Sulakshana Jadhav, Sanjay Ghatte and Varsha Rode also guided the traders.

Take bills when you buy food

With the exception of a few reputed manufacturers and vendors in the city, many confectionery vendors are doing business without registration. Many consumers do not ask for a bill after buying sweets. Consumers should be aware and ask for bills. This will stop GST and income tax evasion and increase state and central revenue, said the chartered accountant.