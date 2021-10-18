Finally, weapon from well found after 48 hours

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

The police succeeded in finding the murder weapon, considered as the most concrete evidence in the sensational Dr Rajan Shinde murder case from the 70 feet deep well, just 100 feet away from the house of the deceased on Monday afternoon.

The police and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officers took strenuous efforts to pump the entire water, remove the garbage and silt from the well for almost 48 hours. In all, 12 workers of the private contractor were working day and night to search the weapon in the well.

Dr Shinde was murdered by slitting throat in the wee hours on October 11. On Friday, a juvenile confessed of the murder and told the police that he had thrown the weapon in the well near Dr Shinde’s house in Cidco N-2 area.

The police immediately started the search for the weapon in the well from Saturday morning. AMC contractor erected a crane near the well. The water was pumped with 28 HP pumps. The work of removing water continued on Sunday. The garbage was also removed with the help of the crane. A strict police bandobast was deployed as the residents were crowding on the spot.

Finally, on Monday at around 12.20 pm, a worker came out of the well with a dumbbell and kitchen knife wrapped in a blood-stained towel. The search operation took almost 48 hours. When the towel was spotted in a corner, the workers informed the police as it was heavy. Then Crime branch PSI Datta Shelke and Amol Maske went in the well and checked the towel, and informed the senior officers.

Meanwhile, one of the police teams had already taken the juvenile in custody on Monday morning. He was brought to the spot in a police vehicle. He pointed the weapon in the well. The identity process was conducted in cameras. The police had followed all the rules prescribed regarding treating the juvenile as per law.