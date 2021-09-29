Fine and punishment till rising of the court

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

Former corporator Saleem Patel Daulat Patel and Shaikh Maqsood Ansari Shaikh Babamiya were slapped fine of Rs 2,000 each and detained till the rising of the court by sessions judge V S Kulkarni for obstruction in government work.

According to the complaint filed by the then deputy collector Shashikant Maroti Hadgal, the plaintiff was the returning officer in the 2014 municipal election. On January 3, 2014, while the plaintiff was in his office, Salim Patel (35, New Baijipura) and Sheikh Maqsood Ansari (33, Roshangate) and 7 others came and started verbally abused and tried to assault the official allegedly not taking action even after complaining from time to time about the omission of bogus voters from the Baijipur voter list. This caused a commotion in the office and obstructed government work. A case was registered in City Chowk police station. During the hearing of the case, assistant public prosecutor Ulhas Pawar recorded the statements of 4 witnesses. After the hearing, the court passed the order as above.