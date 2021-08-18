Five squads deployed to detect Covid super-spreaders from crowded places

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health section has intensified its preparations to fight against the possible third wave of Covid-19 in the city.

The state government has granted relaxations in the districts, having low positivity rates, to ease the pandemic situation. However, the AMC health administration has observed the rush in the market is going beyond the capacity. " The AMC has constituted and deployed five health squads to keep an eye on the rush and detect super-spreaders from crowded places like banks, shopping mall (D Mart) and New Mondha," said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Presently the positivity rate is 0.22 per cent and the strength of active patients in the city is 55. The AMC has administered the vaccine to 6.52 lakh citizens of various age groups. Of which, 4.59 lakh citizens had taken the first dose and 1.93 lakh had taken the second dose. Considering the possible arrival of the third wave, the AMC is conducting testing (antigen and RT-PCR) of more than 2,000 persons daily including the passengers arriving in the city through train and by road (in vehicles). " Our prime focus will be on testing the citizens who had not taken at least the first dose. Besides, the squad has also been ordered to check, if they come across any person having symptoms, despite taking two vaccines, at the crowded places, " said the MoH.