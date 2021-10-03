Flood water recedes; 2 K families still grieving

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Nearly 2,000 families from Naregaon were hit by a flood in Sukhna river basin on Saturday morning.

The families lost everything. No resident cooked meal in their house since yesterday. They ate whatever was provided by generous people of the nearby areas.

There was no help from government machinery.

Flood water receded, but the grief of Maniknagar, Patelnagar, Anand Gadenagar, Aziz Colony, Bismillah Colony residents has not reduced. Political leaders have started conducting a tour of the affected areas.

Water from Saungi lake, along with small ponds of Panchkroshil, flow into

the Sukhna river basin.

The entire city was asleep when a sudden thunderstorm started at around 3 am on Saturday. It was raining like a cloudburst. Before anyone knew it, Sukhna river basin took furious form.

The water flowed where it found a way. Poor citizens of Maniknagar, Patelnagar, Anand Gadenagar, Aziz Colony, Bismillah Colony in Naregaon were the first to experience a flood. Many homes were flooded with four to five feet of water. Household items were washed away in rainwater. Grains and other items were soaked in water. Around 1500-2000 houses were flooded. After 11 am, the floodwater began to recede.

The residents who did not cook food on Saturday ate rice provided by generous people. Many homes had mud on Sunday, brought flood water. There were tears in the eyes of many people.

Box

2 bridges, 1 wall caved in Chikalthana

The bridge at week market in Chikalthana was swept away. As a result, traffic to and from Mahalpimpri is completely halted. The walls of two houses collapsed in Chikalthana area. The walls of the crematorium were caved in. The bridge leading to the crematorium was also damaged.

Box

Leaders conduct tour of affected area

MLC Ambadas Danve visited Naregaon area on Sunday and took stock of the damage. MLA Haribhau Bagade inspected the bridge of the weekly market at Chikalthana. He assured the villagers of doing panchnama of damages immediately. He said that Aurangabad Municipal Corporation would repair the damaged bridges.