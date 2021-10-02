Flood water recedes only after 2 pm in 6 to 7 colonies

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Heavy rainfall hit different colonies, including Misarwadi, Naregaon, Anand Gadenagar, Aziz Colony, Patelnagar and Choudhary Colony. Water was flowing from the colonies until 2 pm today.

Water had entered Saungi through Palshi and Pisadevi in a similar way 12 years ago. Utensils and items were washed away in floodwater at that time. Currently, the colonies have road and pucca houses. This reduced the impact of water on properties. Water through over ten colonies reached Sukhna river.

The residents were unable to open their doors because the water level increase from three to four feet. An aged woman was shifted to hospital by her relatives through a chair. The business of retailers was too affected. The shop owners were busy lifting water after the flood receded. One of the shop owner Zuber Shah said that items and spare parts of punctured shops were washed away in rainwater. Police and fire brigade personnel, including Vijay Rathod and Sharif Pathan, helped residents and ensured no one wades through floodwater.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Ward Office shifted some residents of Choudhary Colony and Motiwala Colony to a school in Chikalthana area.

Ward inspector Pandit Dabhade and social activist Matin Shaikh said that the AMC had also made an arrangement for their meal.