Flowers and fragrance of Pushputsav @NBIS

Aurangabad, Aug 24: New Beginning International School, Sawangi celebrated Pushputsav 2021 to mark the birth anniversary of Pushpa Dongardive. The students, along with their parents, participated in competitions like crown-making, hat decoration, photo frame decoration, umbrella decoration, flower cake, fountain-making, flower boat decoration, butterfly and flower rangoli. They came to know about the importance of flowers and their different usages.

School secretary James Dongardive and director Pallavi Dongardive lit the ceremonial lamp. Judges Jagdish Kothale and Kritanjali Patil felicitated the winners with certificates and prizes. Chief coordinator Aakash Sarkate and principal Ganesh Tarte congratulated the students and the parents for their active participation.